'Who Better Than Him': Prabhas To Set 'evilness' On Fire At Delhi Ramlila On Dussehra

This year, the Dussehra celebrations will turn special for Delhiites as Telugu superstar Prabhas will be burning the effigy of Raavan at the famous Lav Kush Ramlila in the national capital. Like every year, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee will be hosting thousands of people during the exuberant festivities of Dussehra in Delhi from September 26.

As per ANI, apart from Prabhas' involvement this year in the celebrations, another major highlight of the event will be the innovative 'Pandal'. This year, the committee has decided to make Ayodhya's Ram Mandir-themed pandal on Red Fort lawns this year. The Baahubali star will be gracing the event on Vijayadashami which will fall on October 5 this year.

Prabhas to be a part of Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila celebrations

Speaking to ANI, Arjun Kumar, head of Lav Kush Ramlila committee, expressed his excitement about this year's plans and said, "Since Prabhas is already playing the role of Lord Rama in the upcoming film Adipurush, who better than him to set the evilness of Raavan on fire this Dussehra!" He added, "Like always there are going to be three effigies - each of Raavan, Kumbh Karan, and Meghnaad, and Prabhas will shoot his arrow in the air to burn each of them off!"

With the theme being much talked about, this year the effigies at the pandal are going to be 100-ft tall. Earlier, actors like Ajay Devgn and John Abraham have been a part of the committee's grand celebrations. Notably, the 10-day-long Dussehra festivities will kick off on September 26 and will conclude on October 5. Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Ravana on this day.

As per various media reports, owing to the pandemic, last year, Ramlilas were a low-key celebration in the city and many committees had put a cap on the number of people. However, this year, not many restrictions have been kept in place and the committee is quite elated to celebrate the festival with great pomp and show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has a list of films lined up including Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush where he will be seen featuring alongside Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan. Prabhas also has Salaar, and Project K, among others gearing up for release.

(With ANI inputs)