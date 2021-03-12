Who Is Adhyayan Suman's Ex Maera Mishra? All You Need To Know About 'Splitsvilla' Star

News pieces concerning Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra breakup have begun emerging on the internet ever since the latter has confirmed her split from the actor and entrepreneur. While touching upon the subject of her split from Adhyayan Suman, Maera Mishra said that shortly after she moved in with Adhyayan, she realized that he was not the kind of person that she thought he was, Jagaran reports. The article that follows has been curated with the intention of shedding light on who Maera Mishra actually is and her professional connect to the entertainment fraternity, in addition to a personal one, if there is any. Read on to know more about Maera Mishra.

So, who is Adhyayan Suman's ex Maera Mishra?

Maera Mishra, 30, is an actor who hails from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She caught the attention of many as one of the contestants on the eleventh edition of the dating reality show, Splitsvilla. Mishra's tenure on the reality show in question opened up many doors for the actor, who subsequently went on to play characters in either a one-off or a recurring capacity in shows like "Ashoka", "Bahu Begam", "Bhanwar" and "Ishqbaaz". Sometime after her reality show stint, she was also seen returning to the production house that started it all for her in order to play a negative role in a show produced by MTV known as "Love On The Run". ThePersonage reports that Maera Mishra's Net Worth falls in the 1-5 million US dollars bracket.

The story of Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra in a nutshell:

While talking about the earliest of chapters that are a part of her romantic journey with the actor, BollywoodShadis quoted Maera Mishra saying that she grew fond of Suman after watching "Raaz - The Mystery Continues", shortly after which she directly messaged him on social media. She was also quoted saying that she initially contacted Suman in order to play cupid for him and her best friend, but she gave up on the idea after she herself got romantically interested in a partnership with him. What followed after were a series of Instagram posts featuring the two on both of their accounts and a handful of music videos, also featuring Mishra and Suman. Some of those music videos and Instagram posts, most of which are no longer available, can be found below.

(Disclaimer: The aforementioned details regarding Maera Mishra has been sourced from various sites online. This portal does not guarantee the accuracy of the same.)