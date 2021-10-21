Who Is Ananya Panday? All About The Bollywood Starlet Appearing At NCB In Aryan Khan Case

In a major development in the Mumbai Cruise Drug bust case, two more Bollywood names are under the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) scanner, sources told Republic Media Network. The anti-drug agency will also go through the WhatsApp chats of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and other stars, sources added. NCB sleuths visited the house of Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday and issued her summons, and also visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat to collect some documents.

According to the sources, Chunky Panday and his daughter-actor, Ananya Panday have reached the NCB office at 2 pm. As the duo are questioned by the NCB, know more about Ananya Panday's biography.

Who is Ananya Panday?

Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday. The 22-year-old actor made her acting debut with Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the year 2019. The same year, she was also seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female for her performance in the film.

In 2020, the young actor was featured in Khaali Peeli opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother and actor, Ishaan Khattar. The film marks the first Bollywood film to release on PVOD (Premium Video on demand) platform. Currently, Ananya is gearing up for the highly-anticipated pan-India flic, Liger, where she will be seen opposite Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Even before its release, the film has garnered much attention from the audiences.

Ananya, who earlier participated in Vanity Fair's Le Bal des débutantes event in Paris, is also popular on social media. She has more than 20 million followers on Instagram. The actor has been making headlines for making comments on nepotism and her acting struggles. Earlier, she was trolled over her remark on nepotism during a roundtable interview with several other young actors, including Siddhant Chaturvedi. Several video clips took over the internet, where she can be seen talking about her family struggles and her own struggle while making her debut in Bollywood.

Aryan Khan drugs case: Special NDPS court rejects bail; Bombay HC to hear plea on October 26

The bail petition of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26. This comes after a special NDPS court had rejected bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant on Wednesday. The 23-year-old is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison. Earlier in the day, SRK made his first public appearance after Aryan's arrest by NCB in the drugs case.

Mumbai cruise ship drugs case

The NCB on October 2 busted a high-profile drug party on a Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship in Mumbai and seized Mephedrone, Cocaine, Charas, MDMA, hydro phonic Weed, and Rs 1,33,000 cash. The drug party was busted by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who along with the team boarded the ship guised as passengers after receiving inputs about the presence of drugs. As of date, 20 arrests have been made in the case.

Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday