Who Is Geeta Basra? Here's Everything You Need To Know About 'The Train' Actor

Cricketer Harbajan Singh has recently announced that he is going to become a father again. Singh and his wife are expecting their second baby together very soon, in the month of July, and here's everything you need to know about Geeta Basra, who is a British actor of Indian descent. Read on to know about her film career, marriage with Harbajan Singh, Bollywood journey, and more.

Who is Geeta Basra?

Geeta Basra is a Bollywood actor and the wife of Indian cricketer Harbajan Singh; she is known for her movies like Dil Diya Hai, The Train, Zila Ghaziabad, Second Hand Husband, Lock among others. The celebrity couple tied the knot on October 29, 2015, after dating each other for a long time. Basra and Singh also have a four-year-old daughter together, named Hinaya Heer Plaha, who was born in the year 2016.

Biography of Geeta Basra

The Train actor Geeta Basra belongs to a Punjabi family but was born in Portsmouth, on the south coast of England. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2006 with the Emraan Hashmi starrer titled Dil Diya Hai and the actor's second film, The Train was also opposite Hashmi, which went on to become a box-office success. She played the character of Roma, a working woman who gets caught up in an extramarital affair. Geeta also appeared in the music video for the Sukshinder Shinda and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song titled Ghum Sum Ghum Sum, portraying the love interest of the male protagonist played by Rahul Bhat.

The age of Geeta Basra currently is 37 and she is soon going to experience motherhood again. Her first child, Hinaya Heer Plaha, was also born in Portsmouth, Hampshire. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture with her husband and daughter recently, to announce the pregnancy. Her caption read, "Coming soon.. July 2021 â¤ï¸."In the adorable image, Hinaya can be seen holding up a little shirt that read, 'soon to be a big sister'. All three members of the family coordinated their outfits and wore blue for the announcement post.

Image Credits: Geeta Basra Official Instagram Account