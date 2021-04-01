Who Is Kirti Kulhari's Husband? Know Everything About Basmati Blues' Actor Saahil Sehgal

Pink actor Kirti Kulhari recently announced separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal after 5 years of marriage. Kirti took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share that they have mutually decided to separate, "not on paper but in life". Ever since the announcement, people have become curious about who is Kirti Kulhari's husband? Here is everything you need to know about Saahil Sehgal-

Who is Kirti Kulhari's Husband?

Saahil Sehgal was born in 1984 and was brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Saahil became popular for his role of 'William' in the Hollywood film 'Basmati Blues' in 2017. Directed by Danny Baron, the romantic comedy musical film starred Captain Marvel fame Brie Larson and Utkarsh Ambudkar in lead roles. The film was about a brilliant scientist Linda who is sent to India to sell the genetically modified rice she created. She thinks she is helping them only to realize later that it will destroy the farmers.

Before that, he starred in romantic entertainer Plus One +1 directed by Alahari alongside Aarti Puri, Tagubotu Ramesh, Poornima Jayaram in 2016. Saahil also appeared in Amazon Prime Video's popular series Four More Shots Please in which he played the role of Rishabh. The series stars Kirti Kulhari in the lead role along with Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanavi Gagroo.

Kirti Kulhari separated from Saahil Sehgal

Kirti Kulhari and Saahil Sehgal married each other on June 24, 2016, in presence of family and friends. On April 1, 2021, Kirti announced the separation in an elaborate note about her separation on Instagram in which she said "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about". She further added "And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward".

Kirti Kulhari made her first Bollywood appearance in Khichdi: The Movie in 2010 followed by a role in Shaitaan in 2011. She has appeared in successful Bollywood films like Pink, URI: The Surgical Strike, and Mission Mangal. She recently appeared alongside Parineeti Chopra in the thriller drama film The Girl On The Train which released on February 26, 2021.

