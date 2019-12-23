Who Is Lisa Mishra? The Singer's Journey From Being A Data Analyst To A Singing Sensation

Hailing from Orissa, Lisa Mishra went on to complete her graduation from the Plural Project at Harvard University Cambridge in Massachusetts, USA. She became an overnight sensation after her mash-up of Tarefaan from Veere Di Wedding and Let Me Love You from DJ Snake featuring J Bieber created a storm on the internet.

Lisa, who was once a Chicago-based data analyst, went viral when she was reportedly called to Mumbai by Sonam Kapoor after the latter couldn’t get enough of her vocals. Here’s all about the singing sensation’s journey.

All about Lisa Mishra

According to reports, Lisa Mishra started learning music at the age of four. She started her own YouTube channel in 2007, wherein she uploaded her music albums. Her first Hindi cover of the song Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani in 2013 was a major success. Reports say that in 2018, she collaborated with Jamila Woods and lent her voice to the theme song of the Emmy-nominated web series Brown Girls.

On May 19, 2018, she uploaded a video on her Instagram handle singing a mashup of the song Tareefan and Let Me Love You. Reports say that the video caught the attention of Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Lisa said that her Instagram was flooded with celebrity comments and it all began after Rhea Kapoor sent her a direct message on Instagram. Lisa shared that it was a fairy tale for her, and she did not break the news to anyone until Sonam Kapoor officially uploaded a video on YouTube.

On the professional front, Lisa Mishra is basking in the success of her recently released song from Good Newwz titled Chandigarh Mein. The song hit a milestone in no time. Meanwhile, her song The Wakhra from Judgementall Hai Kya also did well with fans and critics alike.

