Who Is Mahima Chaudhry's Ex-husband? All You Need To Know About Her Troubled Marriage

Mahima Chaudhry tied the knot with her husband Bobby Mukherji back in 2006, and the two parted ways seven years later in 2013. In a recent interview, the actor revealed all that she went through during her divorce. Here’s all that you need to know about Mahima Chaudhry's ex-husband and more.

All about Mahima Chaudhry's ex-husband Bobby Mukherji

The actor and Bobby Mukherji tied the knot in 2006, and also welcomed their daughter Ariana. Her ex-husband is an architect and the founder of Bobby Mukherjee and Associates. The two separated in the year 2011 and then got officially divorced in the year 2013.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mahima Chaudhry talked about her troubled marriage with Bobby Mukherjee. The actor shared how he made it difficult for her to put Ariana in the school of Mahima’s choice and left on a European vacation without signing the papers. She also shared how he used to come to her place and take their daughter away as soon as the actor left town, and Mahima’s mother couldn’t decline as he was Ariana’s father after all.

Mahima shared when the former couple was deciding on which school to send Ariana to, they were not able to agree on the same institution. Following this, on the night of a scheduled Europe tour, Mukherji changed his mind and decided to send Ariana to the school from where he passed out. This was not okay with Mahima, and when she refused, Mukherji refused to sign the admission forms to the school in which Mahima wanted Ariana to be admitted.

Mahima further added that she remembers going to the school with just her sign on the forms and when she told the authorities that Ariana's father was out of town and couldn't sign it, the admin asked if they could wait for his return. Following this, Mahima called her lawyer who informed her that if the couple is married, then the father is the child's guardian and hence his signature was necessary. However, to Mahima's luck, the right to education law had just passed and the school had to give Ariana admission.

Promo Image Courtesy: Mahima Chaudhry's Instagram