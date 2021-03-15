Last Updated:

Who Is Meesha Shafi? Read Here To Find About The Singer-actor From Pakistan

Meesha Shafi, who has claimed about sexual misconduct by Ali Zafar was sentenced to prison on March 15, 2021. Here is all that is known about the actor

who is meesha shafi

Meesha Shafi has been making headlines for sexual harassment allegations against Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar. Meesha Shafi made the allegations in 2018 when the '#MeToo' movement was running strong. Ali Zafar strongly denied such allegations and in 2020, he filed a defamation case against Meesha Shafi. 

Who is Meesha Shafi?

Meesha Shafi is a Pakistani-Canadian actor and singer. She made her big-screen debut in a supporting role in Mira Nair's The Reluctant Fundamentalist. She began her career as a model at the age of 17. She debuted on TV in 2006 with the show Muhabbat Khawab Ki Soorat. 

She has also appeared on several episodes of Coke Studio Pakistan. She founded the rock band Overload with her husband Mahmood Rahman but left the band in 2011. She has two children, a daughter named Janevi and a son named Kazimir. Meesha Shafi is 39-years old. 

Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar

Meesha Shadi filed a case of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar in 2018. Ali Zafar denied the allegations filed a defamation case against Meesha Shafi and eight other people for spreading defamatory comments on social media against the actor. On March 15 2021, Meesha Shafi was sentenced to up to three years in prison for false allegations and 'making irreparable damages to Ali Zafar's career'. 

In 2019, Ali Zafar countered the claims and also issued a claim that several fake accounts were getting deleted after spreading defamatory claims against him. He tweeted about it with screenshots as proof. Since then he has been vocal about the allegations and has also urged his fans to seek the truth. 

More info on  Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar is a popular singer and actor in Pakistan as well as in Bollywood. He has acted in Bollywood films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London Paris New York, and his cameo in Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi as well as Pakistani films like Teefa in Trouble. He is an established singer with hits like Channo, Tu Hi Hai, F.U.N. Fun Funaa credited to his name. He has also sung the title track of the hit Pakistani serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai starring Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan. 

 

 

