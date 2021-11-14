Who Is Patralekhaa? All You Need To Know About The Actor And Rajkummar Rao's Ladylove

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao took the internet by storm as he went down on his knee to propose to his long time girlfriend Patralekhaa. The couple is set to tie the knot today in Chandigarh. While the couple is off to begin a new chapter in their lives, here is a look back into their relationship and details about the Stree star's ladylove.

Patralekhaa Paul, popularly known as Patralekhaa, is an Indian actor, who appears in movies and web shows. Born in a Bengali family in Shillong, Meghalaya, Patralekhaa spent her childhood in the North-East. She has two siblings Parnalekha and Agnish and went to a boarding school named The Assam Valley School. While her Chartered Accountant father wanted her to follow in his footsteps, Patralekhaa always had a knack for acting. During her graduation days, Patralekhaa did some TV commercials and soon after got a break in films.

Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut

Patalekhaa made her Bollywood debut with her soon-to-be husband Rajkummar Rao. The couple starred in the 2014 drama CityLights. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the movie's plot revolved around a poor couple from Rajasthan, who move to Mumbai to earn a living. However, their lives take several tragic turns as they find themselves lost in the bright lights of the city. The low budget film turned out to be a critical and commercial success. Patralekhaa's realistic portrayal of her character also made her win the Star Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer Female. Later, she went on to work in Love Games, ALT Balaji's Bose: Dead/Alive, Cheers, Badnaam Gali, Forbidden Love and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

More about Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's relationship

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa began dating about a decade ago. They have been through each other's highs and lows. From starring in the same film that marked Patralekhaa's debut to Rajkummar Rao becoming a successful Bollywood star, the couple has seen it all. In a 2019 interview with Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa opened up about her relationship with Rajkummar Rao. The actor revealed that she thought he was a weird man after watching him in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. However, her view of him changed when she first met him. The couple were in a live-in relationship for the past few years.

