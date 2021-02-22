Who Is Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma's Wife? Know More About The Legendary Music Director

Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma is one of the famous musicians in the Indian music industry who has curated some of the iconic numbers. The legendary artist collaborated with another music maestro Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar for quite a long time. The duo made their iconic contributions by composing some of the most loved songs in their entire journey together. Read further ahead to know who is Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma’s wife and know more about their family and accolades received in his career so far.

Who is Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma’s wife?

For those who do not know who is Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma’s wife, it is Sunila Pyarelal Sharma. The living legend and wife Sunila Pyarelal Sharma are the parents of Gautam Sharma and Kanal. It is a lesser-known fact that their daughter Kanal also sang one of her father’s songs. Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma has siblings namely Naresh Sharma, Mahesh Sharma and Anand Sharma.

Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma’s career

Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma collaborated with Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar for a long period and after the latter passed away, Pyarelal has been working independently but has always used the name of ‘Laxmikant-Pyarelal’ for all his music compositions. In their entire career, they have composed music for about 750 movies whose songs are still loved and appreciated by the audiences. The duo has also managed to work with some of the prominent filmmakers namely Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Subhash Ghai, K Vishwanath and many others.

Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma’s net worth

According to Networthpost, Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma’s net worth is $12 million, which is equal to 870,651,600.00 INR.

Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s songs

As the duo collaborated on numerous movies together, they have composed some of the iconic songs. Some of the movies for which they composed songs are namely Dosti, Hum Sab Ustad Hain, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Milan, Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, Jeene Ki Raah, Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool, Do Raaste, Man Ki Aankhen, Maa Aur Mamta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli, Shor, Bobby, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Dulhan, Amar Akbar Anthony, Satyam Shivam Sundaram: Love Sublime, Jaani Dushman, Aasha, Prem Rog, Meri Jung, Ram Lakhan and several others.

