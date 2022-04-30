Who Is Rakesh Maria? Rohit Shetty 'honoured' To Announce Biopic On 'real Life Supercop'

Rohit Shetty has emerged as the flag-bearer of the cop movies in Bollywood the past decade. The filmmaker has churned blockbusters after blockbusters and introduced new characters to form the first 'universe' in Indian cinema, of police officers. After Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, the Golmaal director is adding more new characters, and backing more such projects.

Days after announcing a series involving cops, Rohit has made another announcement related to police officers. The 48-year-old is all set to produce a biopic on former top cop Rakesh Maria. The former Mumbai Police Commissioner has attained popularity for his work on the 1993 Mumbai blasts and 26/11 attacks.

Rohit Shetty to produce former top cop Rakesh Maria's biopic

Rohit took to Instagram to share a photo with Rakesh Maria and also of his book Rakesh Maria: Let Me Say It Now. He is set to mentor a biopic detailing some of the accomplishments of the former top cop.

The filmmaker hailed Maria and expressed his delight on making such a project.

He said, “Rakesh Maria: The man who stared terror in the face for 36 years!! His incredible journey spans all the way from the 1993 blasts in Mumbai, the underworld menace, to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Feel truly honored to be bringing this real-life super cop’s brave & fearless journey to the screen!!”

Maria too was happy to recall memories of his decorated career, and the efforts of Mumbai Police amid its challenges, through the vision of Rohit Shetty.

He commented, “It is exciting to re-live the journey, especially when piloted by a brilliant director like Rohit Shetty. More than the nostalgia, it’s also a valuable opportunity to place before the people the extraordinary work of the Mumbai Police when facing tough challenges and working against all odds.”

Who is Rakesh Maria?

Rakesh Maria became an Indian Police Service Officer by clearing the UPSC exam in 1981. One of his first notable achievements was solving the Bombay serial blasts case as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in 1993. He was then made the DCP (Crime) and he cracked the Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar twin blasts case in 2003.

He also led the investigation into the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008, where he also interrogated terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

Rakesh Maria was appointed as the Mumbai Police Commissioner in 2014, and then promoted to Director General of Home Guards in 2015. He served Mumbai Police for 36 years and retired in 2017.