Who Is Saba Azad? Actor And Musician Who's Rumoured To Be Dating Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan stays in headlines sometimes for his work projects and sometimes his private affairs or relationships. Recently, the actor created a lot of buzz after being spotted with a mystery girl. The actor was recently spotted with a girl in Mumbai heading out of a Japanese restaurant in Bandra after dinner. The two were seen holding hands. The pictures and videos from his latest outing have been making rounds on the internet, leaving fans curious about who the mystery girl is.

Who is Saba Azad, the mystery girl spotted with actor Hrithik Roshan?

According to various sources the mystery girl spotted with Hrithik is speculated to be actress Saba Azad. She made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the film Dil Kabaddi. Ever since her debut, Saba has appeared in 5 movies so far. She starred as the lead in the 2011 film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge opposite Saqib Saleem. She has also appeared in a segment of the Netflix epic Feels Like Ishq last year, and her next appearance will be in the SonyLiv series Rocket Boys. She is also a singer who has performed with bands such as Blackstratblues and Ashu & The Petridish Project.

Here, take a look at Saba Azad's Instagram handle-

Hrithik Roshan spotted with a mystery girl

In a clip shared by the paparazzi account Varinder Chawla last night, Hrithik could be seen exiting the outlet in a stylish blue jacket with beige coloured pants and a white t-shirt. While the woman he held hands, who is speculated to be Saba Azad wore a black coloured top with wide beige pants. This sparked their dating rumours but it is still not clear whether the two met for a film collaboration or they are together. Here take a look at the post-

Image:Instagram@varindertchawla,sabazad