Last Updated:

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Here's All You Need To Know About Vikrant Massey's To-be Wife

Vikrant Massey recently got married to his girlfriend, actor Sheetal Thakur on February 14 in Mumbai. Post their wedding fans are curious to know about his wife

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Sheetal Thakur

Image: Instagram@sheetalthakur


Actor Vikrant Massey got married to his girlfriend, Sheetal Thakur on February 14 in Mumbai. The couple got their marriage registered on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Their wedding was a hush-hush affair attended by close friends and family members.

Though the two stars have remained tight-lipped about their wedding festivities, however, fans were happy to see the pictures from their wedding festivities and showered love on the same. With the picture of the couple doing rounds on social media, fans are curious to know, who is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey's wife.

Who is Vikrant Massey's wife?

As per various reports, Sheetal Thakur is an actress and model. She shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in the web series Broken But Beautiful released in 2018, created by Ekta Kapoor. Sheetal Thakur essayed the role of Alina aka Veer's (Vikrant) dead wife in the romantic drama, which also starred Harleen Kaur. Reportedly, she was born on November 13, 1991, in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh and then moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

READ | Vikrant Massey upsets Indian cricket fans with his latest post for South African players

Sheetal Thakur's movies and web shows include Upstarts, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe and Chhappad Phaad Ke. She is a known face in the digital space.

Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur's pre-wedding festivities 

Several videos and pictures from the pre-wedding festivities of Vikrant Massey's wedding have surfaced online. In the videos, the Mirzapur actor couldn't help but gush over his ladylove's beauty as she danced to the hit song from Dostana. In other videos, the two can be seen sitting as guests arrive and smear Haldi on the face of the couple. The other video shows Vikrant dancing in Dhoti, while Sheetal and the guests danced on the beats of Dhol.

READ | Vikrant Massey returns to TV to host historical docu-series

Here take a look-

(Image: Instagram@sheetalthakur)

READ | 'Love Hostel': Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra's first looks, release date out
READ | 'Love Hostel' trailer out; portrays Vikrant Massey-Sanya Malhotra's tale of forbidden love
READ | Vikrant Massey-Sheetal smear Haldi on each other during their pre-wedding function; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sheetal Thakur, Vikrant Massey, bollywood
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND