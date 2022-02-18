Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Here's All You Need To Know About Vikrant Massey's To-be Wife

Actor Vikrant Massey got married to his girlfriend, Sheetal Thakur on February 14 in Mumbai. The couple got their marriage registered on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Their wedding was a hush-hush affair attended by close friends and family members.

Though the two stars have remained tight-lipped about their wedding festivities, however, fans were happy to see the pictures from their wedding festivities and showered love on the same. With the picture of the couple doing rounds on social media, fans are curious to know, who is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey's wife.

Who is Vikrant Massey's wife?

As per various reports, Sheetal Thakur is an actress and model. She shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in the web series Broken But Beautiful released in 2018, created by Ekta Kapoor. Sheetal Thakur essayed the role of Alina aka Veer's (Vikrant) dead wife in the romantic drama, which also starred Harleen Kaur. Reportedly, she was born on November 13, 1991, in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh and then moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

Sheetal Thakur's movies and web shows include Upstarts, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe and Chhappad Phaad Ke. She is a known face in the digital space.

Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur's pre-wedding festivities

Several videos and pictures from the pre-wedding festivities of Vikrant Massey's wedding have surfaced online. In the videos, the Mirzapur actor couldn't help but gush over his ladylove's beauty as she danced to the hit song from Dostana. In other videos, the two can be seen sitting as guests arrive and smear Haldi on the face of the couple. The other video shows Vikrant dancing in Dhoti, while Sheetal and the guests danced on the beats of Dhol.

(Image: Instagram@sheetalthakur)