Who Is Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend?

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The rumoured couple was snapped in their car when they were leaving filmmaker Karan Johar’s house after a party.

The video from their latest outing are doing rounds on social media. In the video, Janhvi can be seen talking to Shikhar. While the actress donned a brown dress teamed with a peach blazer for their outting, Shikhar wore a green sweatshirt.

See the viral video below:

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

While many know that Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, only some are aware of his background. Shikhar is the grandson of politician and Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. He is the son of Mumbai-based businessman Sanjay Pahariya and Smruati Pahariya. His parents got divorced in 2008.

If reports are to be believed, Janhvi and Shikhar dated for a while and then parted ways. In an episode of Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker almost confirmed that the actress was once dating Shikhar. To his response, Janhvi blushed and said she didn't know he was going to ask this. Moreover, she also highlighted the point that she was single back then.

Shikhar and Janhvi got back together?

Since Diwali last year, Janhvi has been spotted with Shikhar numerous times. They have caught everyone's attention and fans are speculating that the rumoured couple got back together. From going on a trip to Maldives to attending functions of each other's close friends and family members, they have made quite a stir on social media.

On one of the 'Dhadak' actress' posts, Shikhar commented, "Ma cherie" with hearts emoticons which means 'my sweetheart' in English. While there has been no official confirmation from the couple on their relationship, their gestures towards each other speak volumes.

