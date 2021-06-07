Who Is Tushaan Bhindi? Know More About Evelyn Sharma's Australia-based Husband

Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma is the latest celebrity to have tied the knot amidst the pandemic. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor took to her social media handle recently and shared pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony, which was held in Brisbane, Australia. Evelyn Sharma's husband Tushaan Bhindi is based in Australia and the couple got hitched on May 15, 2021.

Who is Evelyn Sharma's husband?

Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Evelyn Sharma recently announced her wedding to Tushaan Bhindi on Instagram and captioned the post, "Forever", followed by a red heart emoticon. Tushaan Bhindi is an Australia-based dental surgeon as well as an entrepreneur. According to a report by Starsunfolded, Tushaan belongs to Sydney, and along with being a dentist, he also co-founded Jiva Products Pvt Ltd, which is a food and beverage company in 2015.

Tushaan went on to become the Managing Director of Better Dental Pvt Ltd and later, founded Better Teeth Co in 2019. The couple met each other for the first time on a blind date in 2018 and dated for a year before getting engaged on October 8, 2019. The wedding reportedly took place in Brisbane, Australia on May 15 and the pictures from the ceremony were shared on social media recently.

More about Evelyn and Tushaan's relationship

The couple had got engaged in October 2019 when he had proposed to the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star in Sydney. She had shared a photo of the duo kissing, along with the caption ‘Yes.’ They had plans to get hitched soon after, which were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The newlyweds stated that they wanted to keep it a low-key affair and did not want too much of the limelight on them. Evelyn and Tushaan are now planning a reception to celebrate the special occasion with their close ones.

Evelyn Sharma's films

The German model turned actor made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 film From Sydney with Love and shot to fame with Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. Her most noteworthy movies include Main Tera Hero, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Saaho, Bhaiaji Superhit among others. She was last seen in the 2019 movie titled Kissebaaz.

Image - Evelyn Sharma's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.