Who Is Veer Pahariya? Actor Who Will Make His Debut In Akshay Kumar Starrer Sky Force

Veer Pahariya is all set to make his debut in the movie Sky Force. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar and is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2, 2024. Veer’s role in the film is expedited to add a ‘fresh new energy’ in the film, as per the statement of the makers. Know all about the debutant.

Who is Veer Pahariya?

Younger of two brothers, Veer Pahariya is the second son of Sanjay Pahariya and Smruti Shinde. His father is a businessman while his mother is a producer as well as managing director of the label Sobo Films. However, his parents are separated. While the actor is not related to anyone in the film industry directly, he is not new to fame.

Veer Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde is his maternal grandfather.

Veer Pahariya new to acting, but not to Bollywood

While Sky Force marks the actor’s first Hindi film, it is most certainly not his stepping stone in the industry. The actor has, directly or indirectly, worked in Bollywood. He was an assistant director in the Varun Dhawan starrer film Bhediya. Not just this, he also played the role of a body double for Dhawan in the film.

Not just in the professional front, the actor has made personal connections in the film industry as well. He has dated Sara Ali Khan in the past. In an interview with Filmfare, the Kedarnath actress confirmed the link up by saying, “He’s [Veer Pahariya] the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life.” Moreover, Veer Pahariya’s elder brother Shikhar Pahariya is rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor. Interestingly, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share the teaser of Sky Force and expressed that she cannot wait for the film’s release.