Who Is Vicky Kaushal's Ex Harleen Sethi? See If She's Invited To His Wedding With Katrina

As the thrilling updates about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding continue to arrive, the fans have been waiting to learn whether Vicky's ex-girlfriend will be attending their wedding or not.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie a knot on 9 December 2021 while the wedding festivities will begin from 7th onwards in a luxurious hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The guest list obtained by the sources of Republic Media Network consists of some of the prominent celebrities.

Who is Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi?

The latest news about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding revealed how the duo will tie a knot on December 9, 2021, as per Hindu rituals at Six Senses Fort Barwara situated in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan. It was also revealed how some of the Bollywood biggies will be attending the wedding. While the fans are wondering whether Vicky's rumoured ex-girlfriend, Harleen Sethi will be attending the wedding or not, here's what we know so far.

According to the latest guest list obtained, Harleen Sethi's name is missing from it, however, the complete list is yet to be unveiled.

Harleen Sethi is an emerging actor who has been a part of a couple of movies and shows in her career so far. She gained recognition through her performance in the popular Alt Balaji web series, Broken But Beautiful. She essayed the lead role of Sameera in the successful first two seasons of the show and was cast opposite the talented actor, Vikrant Massey. She earned praises from the audience for her performance in the series. Apart from this, she has also been a part of a short film, Love, Bites in which she was featured alongside Satyajeet Dubey. She also appeared in a small role in the Punjabi comedy movie, Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin.

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding guest list

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif's wedding guest list will include numerous celebrities namely Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, and others as the hotel rooms have been booked under their names. Many hotels in the district have been booked to accommodate the guests in Sawai Madhopur while three have been booked in Jaipur as well. The guest will arrive by 22 charter planes to Jaipur and will then be taken to the wedding venue in Sawai Madhopur in 70 luxury cars.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@vickykaushal09/@itsharleensethi