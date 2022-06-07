Who Is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's Rumoured Boyfriend Who Made Bollywood Debut In 2019

Sonakshi Sinha was recently a subject of the rumour mills after fans speculated she was engaged, owing to her cryptic picture sporting a diamond ring. Although the actor did not comment on the engagement rumours, reports of her alleged romance with actor Zaheer Iqbal has been doing the rounds for some time now. The latter recently took to his social media to seemingly confirm his relationship with the Dabangg actor while wishing her on her 35th birthday.

The speculation caught pace again as fans poured in love for the new rumoured couple. For the unversed, Iqbal hails from the film industry. Here is all you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend.

Who is Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal?

Zaheer Iqbal has two films credited under his name as an actor. He made his debut in Bollywood with the 2019 romance drama film Notebook directed by Nitin Kakkar. The film also starred Pranutan Bahl, Farhana Bha, Mir Sarwar and more. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, the performances of the lead actors garnered praise.

He will be next seen in Double XL starring his rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. The film is currently in the post-production process. Additionally, the budding actor had worked as an assistant director in the 2014 hit film Jai Ho. As per reports, his birthday is December 10, 1988 and his age is 33.

More on Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha

Taking to his Instagram, Iqbal shared a goofy video of Sonakshi Sinha while they were on a flight. In the clip, the 35-year-old was seen relishing a burger while the duo shared a laugh. Iqbal wrote a heartfelt caption for Sinha which also included a 'I love you' admission.

''Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other, (sic)' ' he wrote. Sinha replied to the comment by writing, ''Thaaankkk uuu … love uuu … now im coming to kill uuuuuuuu. (sic)"

Earlier, Sinha had shared a romantic post for Iqbal on his birthday by writing, ''Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye (sic)''.