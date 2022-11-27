Who Was The 'happiest Person' At Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Engagement Ceremony? See Pics

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently celebrated their engagement in the presence of their close friends and family members. Glimpses from the intimate ceremony have been making rounds on social media, with Ira recently dropping a new set of photos, mostly featuring her soon-to-be mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare. Nupur's mother was seen posing alongside Kiran Rao, dancing with the newly-engaged duo among other things. In the caption, Ira mentioned that she was the 'happiest' person at their ceremony.

Ira Khan shares new photos from her engagement ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira shared a trail of photos of various guests enjoying the intimate celebrations, with a special focus on Pritam Shikhare. Heaping praise on Nupur's mom, she wrote in the caption - "Have you met the happiest and most fun person at our engagement? I hope my spirit grows to be as free as yours. @pritam_shikhare." Take a look.

For their engagement party, Ira was dressed in a stunning red gown, while Nupur sported a black suit with a white shirt and black bowtie. Their bash was attended by Aamir Khan and Ira's mom Reena Dutta as well as Aamir's second ex-wife Kiran Rao with their son Azad Rao Khan, Aamir's nephew Imran Khan with mother Nikhat Khan and many more. Celebrities like Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Gulshan Devaiah were also in attendance.

Nupur Shikhare's proposal to Ira Khan

Back in September this year, Nupur went down on one knee and popped the question to his longtime girlfriend during a cycling race. The duo made the big announcement with a video on social media accompanied by a caption that read, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe, I said yes."