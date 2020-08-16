Who Was The Mystery Woman At Sushant's Building On June 14? Stung Guard Deepens Enigma

Shortly after Republic TV accessed explosive tapes highlighting the presence of a 'mystery woman' who entered Sushant's building the day he was found hanging, the network has now carried out a sting operation on the Mont Blanc building's security guard who had seemingly allowed the 'mystery woman' inside that day.

"No, I don't recognize her. The police is around her. A lot of his relatives came that day, maybe she's a relative. I am not guaranteeing anything but I have not seen this woman," said the guard.

Family fails to identify her

The family, however, have stated that they do not recognize her, with Sushant's father's lawyer Vikas Singh demanding an investigation into the identity of this woman. "If there is somebody from the house is seen moving something it is suspicious. If he is talking to some girl and then she disappears, it is very suspicious. The identity of the girl will have to be found out," said Vikas Singh.

It is highly surprising that minutes after Sushant's body was found at his flat, unknown people, whose identities remain unconfirmed by both the family and the building guard were being allowed inside the premises by the authorities. The fact remains that the Mumbai Police guards stationed outside the gate were given strict instructions to not allow entry for anyone mid-investigation since this could lead to the tampering of evidence.

However, not only was this woman allowed to enter but another man in black, allegedly Dipesh Sawant, Sushant's staff member, was allowed to exit the premises with an unidentified black bag. The identity of the woman continues to remain a mystery however, her interactions with the man in black suggest that she was known to his flatmates.



Mystery woman and a 'black bag'

On Saturday, RepublicTV put forward a series of tapes and images which exposed the presence of a man allegedly Sushant's staff member Dipesh Sawant carrying a black bag in and out of the house. The tapes also exposed the interactions between this man and 'mystery woman' who was ultimately allowed to enter the building premises by the police mid investigation.

While the investigation should have been on and no one was to enter the scene, a woman in a blue striped t-shirt and beige shorts was seen being allowed entry. The woman also interacted with the man in black touted to be Dipesh. Shortly after this, she enters the premises in the presence of the Mumbai Police raising suspicions on why so much movement of people was being allowed in the house where Sushant's body was recovered hours ago.

