'Whole Nation Paid Price After Dr Nambi Got Caught Up In Political Conspiracies': Madhavan

In the latest edition of The Nation Wants To Know, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was joined by actor R Madhavan and rocket scientist Dr. Nambi Narayanan, following the success of the latter's biopic 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.'

Actor R Madhavan stated that along with Nambi Narayanan, India paid a huge price after the rocket scientist was caught up in political conspiracies. He asserted as to how people like Dr Narayanan who are a national asset are protected in other countries but here it's hardly acknowledged.

"Not only Nambi Narayanan but the country paid a huge price along with him. Our own naivety of not realising what kind of intellectual asset he had, not supporting the technocrats, not protecting our scientists, be it from ISRO, from BARC or atomic energy, random deaths happening over a period of 10 years, bodies of scientists found on the railway tracks." He further said, "People who would be considered as a national asset in other countries and protected with the best guards they have, us not knowing that not celebrating that, not acknowledging that and continuing to shoot us on the feet every day," he added.

He further stated, "Many might ask what is the motive of spending so much money on rocket science or intra-planetary when there are so many people suffering from hunger and diseases around the world but for those, my only line is everything from road safety to helping underdeveloped children survive to the internet to any medication you have arthroscopy, everything is a result of the development of interplanetary travel including our internet and that is why it is so important to protect our intellectual capital. Mr Nambi Narayanan has paid a huge price."

How did R Madhavan meet Dr Nambi Narayanan?

R Madhavan opened up about his experience of meeting Dr Nambi Narayanan for the first time in 2016. He mentioned that it was filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan who told him to meet Narayanan. The director told him, "There's a spy case story in ISRO, a good-looking scientist having an affair with a Maldivian woman. He was arrested and almost killed, he was then released and they found that he was innocent." The director then told him that Nambi Narayanan was 'most probably innocent', as his story was not widely known at that time.

"When I went to meet him, I knew immediately I was missing something huge, I was missing a larger picture. This man's aura was saying a lot more than he was saying. He was talking about the case. He was angsty, angry, with tears in his eyes. I asked him, "Nambi Sir, you've been proved innocent and vindicated almost 15 years ago, why are you so emotional about it?" He looked at me and said, "You know it, I know it and the court knows it. Put my name of Google and see what comes up." Sure enough, it said, 'Nambi Narayanan of the ISRO spy case fame'. That made me feel that this is wrong, so let's make a film on this spy case. Mr Nambi Nayarayan paid a huge price, " Madhavan added.

'Padma Bhushan' recipient and ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who led his team to develop the Vikas Engine and help India leapfrog into the era of PSLV rockets, was charged with a fake espionage case in 1994 and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April 1996 and the Supreme Court ordered the Kerala government to discontinue its investigation.

The film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, starring and directed by actor R Madhavan, and has been receiving rave reviews after its release on July 1, 2022.

Image: Republic World