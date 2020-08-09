'Who's He To Question Father's Relationship With Son?': Sushant's Family Lawyer Slams Raut

While speaking on the developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh spoke exclusively to Republic TV calling out Mumbai Police's investigation into the matter saying that that they kept summoning Bollywood celebrities for over 40 days in the name of inquests. The advocate added that Sushant's family was worried about the investigation being shut down, in the same way, the Mumbai Police handled Disha Salian's probe, where not a single inquiry was launched into the matter.

"Sushant's family had filed a complaint back in February that there was a threat to his life, they (Mumbai Police) did nothing. They should have taken action based on this information. Now even after his death, they should have investigated. But no, for over 40 days they kept summoning Bollywood celebrities. What do they have to do with the inquest? An inquest is pertaining to the facts surrounding the death, not background facts. They did no inquiry even into Disha's death. That's why the family felt that the case would be done with if the investigation continues by the Mumbai police," said Vikas Singh.

While speaking on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's comments over the case Vikas Singh said, "Sanjay Raut's comments suggest some sort of a coverup. Was he close to Sushant that he knows such things, what position does he have to question the relations between a father and his deceased son?"

Raut has, through the editorial, alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was more inclined towards Mumbai as he earned fame in the city after his struggle. He also made a seemingly unverified claim that Sushant had a strained relationship his father KK Singh after the latter allegedly remarried against the actor's wishes. The Shiv Sena MP, in order to defend the Mumbai Police investigation, has seemingly attempted to malign the late actor's family by bringing up such claims.

Maharashtra govt's attacks Rajput's father

In its reply to the top court in the plea filed by Rhea to move the case lodged by Sushant's father from Bihar to Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has attacked Rajput's father pointing out that his allegations against Rhea of 'committing criminal breach of trust', 'abetment of suicide' occurred in Mumbai. The government has stated that Rajput's father was not 'within his rights' in registering a complaint at Bihar's Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna when the alleged offence had occurred in Mumbai, within the limits of Bandra police. The government has also stated that Rajput's father never made any request to the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Rhea.

The Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, also attacked the Bihar Police as well as Republic TV's investigation and coverage in the matter, with Raut adamant on force-fitting a political angle and glossing over all the Mumbai police's laxities and failings and his own party-run administration's questionable actions.

Mumbai police pulled up by SC

The SC had pulled up the police for forcibly quarantining Bihar IPS officer - Vinay Tiwari stating that it did not send a good message. The SC has also stated that it 'will take care of the concern raised regarding the destruction of evidence'. The police had reportedly told the Bihar police that the details of the Disha Salian death case file were deleted. After the SC's deadline, the Mumbai police issued a press release urging people to come forward with any information related to the developments in Salian's death circulating in social media, newspapers etc, and contact the mentioned police officers.

