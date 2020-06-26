Why Alia Bhat's Badrinath And Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Were Compared With Each Other

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania are considered amongst a few of Alia Bhatt’s best work in Bollywood. When the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania released on the internet, it was highly speculated that the film will be either very similar to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania or would be a sequel. The rumours spread out so quickly that the makers of the film had to come out and reveal what was different about the two films.

Why the comparison between Badrinath and Humpty

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania released in the year 2014 and had already successfully left a mark on the audience. The film received great reviews from the audience for its light-hearted nature. It also established Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as one of the best on-screen pairs with great chemistry. Three years later, when the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania was announced, fans were of the strong opinion that the two films are connected in more ways than one. The director, producer, and the cast were all kept the same, hence leading to such a conclusion.

A few days prior to the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, director Shashank Khaitan had decided to speak up on the speculations that had been doing the rounds on social media. He had told a leading entertainment daily that the only similarity between the two films was the cast and crew. He had also narrated a story related to the confirmation regarding the film. When he had taken the untitled script and narrated the story to producer Karan Johar, he was convinced that Badrinath Ki Dulhania would have nothing to do with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in terms of plot. The theme in both films was related to a wedding but it had nothing to do with the overall crux of the film. Shashank Khaitan had also revealed that Karan Johar was the one to suggest a title around the lead character of the film, Badrinath Bansal.

Read Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Joins The Nepotism Debate After Alia Faces Backlash

Also read Alia Bhatt In Little Black Dress: 5 Different Styles Of LBD To Take Fashion Cues From

There were a number of reasons for the rising comparisons between the two films. For instance, Varun Dhawan’s characters in the two films were similar to each other. They were both passionate lovers who were gravely suffering to get what they wanted. Another factor that majorly affected the minds of the audience was the title. They both had the word ‘Dulhania’ in them, which led to a major confusion amongst people. Even today, a number of people get confused between the two much-loved films.

Read Alia Bhatt's Mother Comes To Her Defense, Shekhar Kapur's Friend Passes Away & More

Also read Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi', 'Gully Boy' And Other Films Where She Led A Double Life; See List

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Dharma Productions)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.