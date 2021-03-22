Why Are National Film Awards 2019 Being Announced Now? Are They National Film Awards 2021?

The 67th National Film Awards was declared on March 22, 2021, at 4:00 pm. The awards were declared to honour the best of 2019 in Indian cinema. National Film Awards 2019 was originally slated to be held on May 3, 2020, but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will now be held in May 2021. The awards will be given for the year 2019 as not many films released in 2020.

The 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Monday honouring the films and artistes for the year 2019. They are presented by the President of India traditionally. The Best Hindi Film award was bagged by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore. Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor award for the film Bhosle. The Best Actress award went to Kangana Ranaut for two films Manikarnika and Panga.

A look at National Film Awards 2019 winners

Most Film Friendly State Award - Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema - Marathi book The Man who Watches Cinema by Ashok Rahane, Sanjay Suri's A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema by PR Ramadasa Naidu

Best Film Critic - Sohini Chattopadhyaya

Best Non-Feature film Best Voice-over/Narration - Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka

Best Editing Non-Feature - Arjun Saraya

Non-feature category

Audiography (musical) -- Radha

On-Location Sound Recordist -- Rahas

Best Cinematography -- Savita Singh for Sonsi

Best Direction -- Knock Knock Knock

Best Film on Family Values -- Oruu Pathira

Best Short Fiction -- Custody

Special Jury Award -- Small Scale Values

Best Animation -- Radha

Best Investigative -- Jakkal

Best Exploration film -- Wild Karnataka

Best Education film -- Apples and Oranges

Best Film on Social Issues -- Holy Rites (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film -- The Stork Saviours

Best Promotional film -- The Shower

Best Biographical Film -- Elephants do Remember

Best Ethnographic Film -- Charan-Atva

Best Debut Non-Feature film Director -- Khisa

Best Non-Feature Film -- An Engineered Dream

Winners in the Feature Film category