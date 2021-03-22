Why Are National Film Awards 2019 Being Announced Now? Are They National Film Awards 2021?

The 67th National Film Awards was declared on March 22, 2021, at 4:00 pm. The awards were declared to honour the best of 2019 in Indian cinema. National Film Awards 2019 was originally slated to be held on May 3, 2020, but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will now be held in May 2021. The awards will be given for the year 2019 as not many films released in 2020.
The 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Monday honouring the films and artistes for the year 2019. They are presented by the President of India traditionally. The Best Hindi Film award was bagged by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore. Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor award for the film Bhosle. The Best Actress award went to Kangana Ranaut for two films Manikarnika and Panga.
A look at National Film Awards 2019 winners
- Most Film Friendly State Award - Sikkim
- Best Book on Cinema - Marathi book The Man who Watches Cinema by Ashok Rahane, Sanjay Suri's A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema by PR Ramadasa Naidu
- Best Film Critic - Sohini Chattopadhyaya
- Best Non-Feature film Best Voice-over/Narration - Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka
- Best Editing Non-Feature - Arjun Saraya
Non-feature category
- Audiography (musical) -- Radha
- On-Location Sound Recordist -- Rahas
- Best Cinematography -- Savita Singh for Sonsi
- Best Direction -- Knock Knock Knock
- Best Film on Family Values -- Oruu Pathira
- Best Short Fiction -- Custody
Special Jury Award -- Small Scale Values
- Best Animation -- Radha
- Best Investigative -- Jakkal
- Best Exploration film -- Wild Karnataka
- Best Education film -- Apples and Oranges
- Best Film on Social Issues -- Holy Rites (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
- Best Environment Film -- The Stork Saviours
- Best Promotional film -- The Shower
- Best Biographical Film -- Elephants do Remember
- Best Ethnographic Film -- Charan-Atva
- Best Debut Non-Feature film Director -- Khisa
- Best Non-Feature Film -- An Engineered Dream
Winners in the Feature Film category
- Special mention: Biryani (Malayalam) Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)
- Best Tulu film - Pingara
- Best Paniya film - Kejira
- Best Mishing film - Anu Ruwad
- Best Khasi film - Iewduh
- Best Haryanvi - Choriyaan Choro se Kam Nai Hoti
- Best Chattisgrahi - Bhulan the Maze
- Best Telugu film - Jersey
- Best Tamil film - Asuran
- Best Punjabi film - Rab Da Radio 2
- Best Odiya film - Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
- Best Manipuri film - Eigi Kona
- Best Malayalam film - Kalla Nottam
- Best Marathi film - Bardo
- Best Konkani film - Kaajro
- Best Kannada film - Akshi
- Best Hindi film - Chhichhore
- Best Bengali film - Gumnami
- Best Assamese film - Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders
- Best Editing - Jersey (Telugu)
- Best Screenplay Adapted - Gumnami
- Best Cinematography - Jallikattu
- Best Female Playback singer - Bardo
- Best Male Playback Singer - B Praak
- Best Supporting Actress - Pallavi Joshi
- Best Supporting Actor - Vijay Sethupathi
- Best Actress - Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)
- Best Actor -- Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Tamil)
- Best Feature Film - Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.