Why Did Amrita Rao Take A Break From Acting? Is She Planning To Work On An OTT Project?

Vivah actor Amrita Rao recently welcomed her first child with her husband RJ Anmol. Amrita was last seen in the 2019 film Thackeray. But it has been a long time since Amirta Rao delivered back to back films at the box-office. So why did Amrita Rao take a break from acting? Find out below.

Why did Amrita Rao take a break from acting?

Amrita Rao is not a new name in Bollywood. For several years she was known as the quintessential girl-next-door, all thanks to her several Bollywood movies where she portrayed the role of a young Indian girl in various avatars. But after working in the film Satyagraha in 2013, Amrita Rao was missing from a silver screen for quite some time.

Also read | Amrita Rao 'can’t Stop Staring' At Her Baby’s Face; Actor Speaks About Motherhood

She was last seen in the film Thackeray in 2019 where she portrayed the role of late politician Balasahebb Thackeray’s wife. So why did Amrita Rao take a break from acting? In an interview with PTI back in 2019, the Ishq Vishq actor revealed that she has been on “journey of sacrificing big films”. While talking about this sacrifice, Amrita Rao revealed that she was not comfortable with the on-screen requirements in these big films.

But even though Amrita Rao decided to be picky about her projects, this did not affect her net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth report, Amrita Rao’s net worth is approximately $20 million. Moreover, this net worth might soon witness a steady rise. In the above-mentioned interview with PTI, Amrita Rao mentioned about her future projects.

Also read | Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol Ask Fans To Suggest A Name For Their Newborn Baby Boy

She said she wants to be a part of an “edgy” project and discussions are still on. Amrita Rao also revealed that she wants to do something she has never done before. The Vivah actor also mentioned that she wants to experiment in genres like thriller, a murder mystery, or a suspense film. Amrita Rao also added that she would “love to play a negative role”. Since the digital boom and the surge in OTT content, Amrita Rao also acknowledged the opportunities these platforms have created and said, “directors typecasting actors is passe”.

As mentioned earlier, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol have welcomed their first child together. The moment the happy couple revealed that they have welcomed their son and they are also open for suggestions. But finally, in an Instagram post, it was revealed that Amrita Rao’s baby was named Veer. Take a look at this adorable name reveal Instagram picture here.

Also read | Raveena Tandon Congratulates Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol On The Birth Of Their Baby Boy

Also read | Amrita Rao Laughs Out Loud Seeing Samaira Thapa Dance To 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi'

Disclaimer for net worth: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.