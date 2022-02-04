Why Did Nora Fatehi Delete Her Instagram Account? Puzzled Fans Share Last Video She Posted

Nora Fatehi is known for her dancing skills and has delivered several hit dance numbers in the past few years. The actor/dancer is also quite active on social media and often interacts with her fans and followers through her Instagram account. On Friday, several netizens pointed out that they weren't able to find Nora's official Instagram account. Netizens claimed that the Dilbar dancer had either deleted her account or it was deactivated and also shared the last post she had shared before her account vanished.

Did Nora Fatehi delete her account?

Netizens pointed out that they couldn't find Actor/dancer Nora Fatehi's Instagram account on the social networking site and wondered if the actor has deleted her account. Fans shared a video that Nora had posted on her handle a few hours before her account vanished. In the video, she gave a glimpse of her Dubai trip and was seen feeding a lion with her bare hand also instructed her followers on how to feed the animal in the right way.

As she shared the video, Nora wrote, "This was scary," in the comment section. The actor follows a huge fanbase and has around 37 million followers on the social networking site. The Naach Meri Raani dancer has yet to make a public statement regarding her Instagram handle. Here are some netizens reactions-

Fans and followers are shocked after #NoraFatehi’s Instagram gets deactivated! pic.twitter.com/czQT0XoQ6Z — Bollywood Buzz (@CricBollyBuzz) February 4, 2022

#NoraFatehi poses with the king of the jungle in her latest pictures! pic.twitter.com/YnHTsuM7lQ — Bollywood Buzz (@CricBollyBuzz) February 3, 2022

Nora Fatehi is widely known for her popular dance numbers in various Bollywood movies. She gained fame for her appearance in the Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song Dilbar, which was originally performed by Sushmita Sen. The song passed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, making it the first Hindi song to have acquired such numbers in India. The actress has since then appeared in various dance numbers for movies like Stree, Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, Stree and Baahubali: The Beginning.

Nora recently made her acting debut through the war film Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. She played the role of RAW spy Heena Rehman.

