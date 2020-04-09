Why Does Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cut Two Cakes On His Birthday? Find Out

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a media interview, had revealed that throughout his childhood he has resented cutting cakes and celebrating his birthday. However, things changed on his 41st birthday when his younger son was born. Interestingly, after his birth, the actor has started celebrating his birthday. In the interview, he revealed that because he and his son share the same birthday, he is forced to cut a cake. Hence, Nawazuddin Siddiqui cuts two cakes on his birthday.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who made his Bollywood debut with a 30-second role in Aamir Khan and Naseeruddin Shah starrer Sarfarosh (1999), has come a long way. In his two-decade spanning acting career, Nawazuddin has been part of movies like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Kahaani (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), among others. The actor has a slew of movies up his sleeve. Here are details of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming movies.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released amping up the expectations of the movie-goers.

Check the poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next:

Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The upcomer is touted to be a romantic-comedy. Thereafter, Nawazuddin will be seen in Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's No Land's Man, Nikhil Allug's The Maya Tape, and Sanjay Sharma's Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds.

