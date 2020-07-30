CBI Probe Is Also Needed To Find Out Who Is Covering Up Sushant Case: SC Lawyer's Plea

In yet another significant development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death, mounting pressure on the Maharashtra Government, Supreme Court Lawyer Sarthak Nayak has filed a petition with Bombay High Court to hand over the case to an independent probe agency instead of the case being investigated by Mumbai Police.

Speaking with Republic TV, the SC Lawyer lambasted the Maharashtra Government and raised several questions holding the government responsible for the shoddy investigation in the actor's death.

"Any independent investigating agency is necessary in order to probe not only the role of SSR death but also who is trying to cover it up. Who are the people conspiring, who are the people behind it?", Nayak questioned.

'Why Uddhav Thackeray is running away'

On speaking over the Maharashtra Government's disapproval of transferring the case to CBI, Nayak said, "Even if Uddhav Thackeray doesn't ask for a CBI investigation, an independent probe is a private matter between the person seeking the independent probe and the Supreme Court, state government has no role to play in it."

"If Uddhav Thackeray is not doing it (independent enquiry), two questions are raised, if you something to hide or if somebody from your side is involved, which means there is definitely something to hide which is why Uddhav Thackeray is running away. Uddhav Thackeray has to explain why CBI enquiry is not necessary in this case. 40 days have elapsed. Supreme Court says if something prima facie discloses a cognizable offence, you are duty-bound to register an FIR, but you have not registered an FIR," the SC lawyer strongly criticised Uddhav Thackeray government for not transferring the case and raised suspicion of vested interests or foul play in the investigation.

In his plea to the Bombay High Court, the lawyer has given a brief timeline of the incidents that occurred since the event of Sushant's death citing irregularities in the investigation of Mumbai Police.

"The word suicide was coined immediately after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput by the police officers and it became a trend on social media initially. It was quite unnatural to call it a mysterious death and suicide before the investigation was complete and reached the final conclusion," the petition stated.

The petition also highlighted the delay of the forensic team to reach his house the next day, stating that one day is enough to tamper or destroy the evidence when "the house was not sealed and was easily accessible".

Even though 40 persons have been interrogated, an FIR has not been filed yet, said the petition while adding that Sushant's father has alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family's role in Sushant's death and even accused her of self-medicating Sushant, besides mentioning the financial angle and the threat to expose his alleged mental illness to media and "to frame him in his manager's suicide case", pointing out the laxity of Mumbai Police in the investigation of his death.

'No Question Of Transferring Case To CBI': Maha Home Minister

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government stated that it won’t transfer the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that there were only in favour of a probe by Mumbai Police and that there was ‘no question’ of transferring the case. The statement came in the wake of increased criticism of Mumbai Police by leaders like Subramanian Swamy, and Sushant’s family approaching the Bihar Police, who registered a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty.

