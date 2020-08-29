Why Was Rhea With Mumbai Police After CBI Grilling? BJP MLA Questions Maha Govt's Role

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Saturday raised questions on Rhea Chakraborty’s visit to the Mumbai police after being interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader questioned the connection between the Maharashtra government and accused Rhea Chakraborty.

“After the CBI investigation, why was Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai Police office? What is that connection between the Maharashtra Government and Rhea? Who is the Maharashtra government trying to save?” Ram Kadam tweeted in Marathi.

The CBI on Friday interrogated Rhea in connection with Sushant’s death, for over ten hours. After leaving the DRDO guest house Rhea and her brother Showik, directly visited Santacruz Police Station and were later escorted by the Mumbai Police to their residence from there. Rhea had reached Mumbai's Santa Cruz police station to file a complaint about 'media hounding'. Rhea, who appeared before the CBI for the first time on Friday, has been summoned again, according to the sources.

Rhea claims threat to life and family

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, the key accused in Sushant's death case, on Thursday said that there is a "threat to my and my family's life." Sharing a video of her building compound where her father Indrajit Chakraborty, surrounded by media personnel, Rhea said that they have been trying to get out of their house to "cooperate" with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities. Immediately after, officers of the Mumbai police arrived at her house and claimed that they were on duty.

"We have informed the local police station and even gone there but no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live?" she asked, adding, "We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us."

She requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her family using the hashtag #safetyformyfamily. "In Covid times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thank you," she wrote.

