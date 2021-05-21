Wikipedia Founder Has Message For Sushant Singh Rajput Fans As They Lead Twitter Campaign

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been been relentlessly in pursuit of ‘justice’ for the late actor’s death. The ‘SSRians’ have been going ahead with numerous campaigns, right from alerting the higher-ups to coming up with social initiatives, and one of the latest initiatives was against Wikipedia over the mentioned cause of death. As the campaign caught on, even the founder of the website issued a clarification on their information being based on ‘reliable sources.’

Wikipedia founder responds to Sushant Singh Rajput fans

Sushant was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year. The Wikipedia page of the late actor has mentioned the cause of death as ‘suicide by hanging.’ Fans had asked Wikipedia to change the cause of death, alleging that he was ‘murdered’, a few months after his death.

Recently they started the campaign again, trending ‘Wikipedia, Sushant was murdered.’

Responding to the fan trend, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales wrote that the website was based on 'reliable sources' and not 'Twitter campaigns.' He also posted the guidelines of the website on what constituted ‘reliable sources’. Along with that, he also posted what seemed like an administrator page of SSR, which had the history of the numerous changes made to the page. Wales also shared his own account, urging fans to ‘discuss with' him.

Dear fans of Sushant Singh Rajput,



Wikipedia is based on reliable sources, not twitter campaigns.https://t.co/S4D9wPyvHehttps://t.co/9jfOd5jpTu



Discuss with me here:https://t.co/YKexRFcv9A — Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) May 20, 2021

Fans, however, were unhappy and shared that the Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau were still probing the case and no such conclusion was made. Even SSR's friend Smita Parikh reacted strongly to it.

Wowww when 2 Indian Intel agencies like #CBI and @narcoticsbureau have yet not declared it as “suicide’ seems clearly @wikipedia is determined to show narratives of the culprits turned deaf ears towards millions across the globe who r indeed more than the one they r relying on https://t.co/7r4w28NWSk — Smita GLK Parikh - SSR🦋💫🔱🔱 (@smitaparikh2) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the death of SSR recently completed 11 months. Actor Shekhar Suman and Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had remembered him, with the former asking if there was ‘still hope.’

