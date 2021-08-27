'Will Always Hold Your Hand': Angad Bedi Pens Adorable B'day Note For Wife Neha Dhupia

Mom-to-be actor Neha Dhupia who is expecting her second baby with actor Angad Bedi received loved-up wishes from him on her birthday. Angad who is extremely excited and eagerly waiting to bring the little one into the world penned an adorable note for her. He shared pictures from Neha’s maternity shoot while expressing gratitude towards his wife for her support.

Angad Bedi pens powerful birthday note for pregnant wife Neha Dhupia

The actor in his loved-up post wrote about celebrating his wife, not just on her birthday but, otherwise as well. “You don't need to be celebrated only on 27th Aug.. but every day for life!!”, one of his lines read in the note. Further, wishing her happiness and promising to stand by her forever, Angad wrote, “ I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life... I wish that we make the coming years memorable together. I will always hold your hand.”. At last, he concluded the post and wrote, “stay real just the way you are!!!! I LOVE YOU Mehr ki maa”, referring to their first child Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Neha replied to the sweet birthday message and wrote, “@angadbedi I love you beyond words, my love”. In another comment, she wrote, “This message has my heart”. Last month, the couple took to their social media handles to announce that they are all set to welcome their second child. Neha showed off her growing baby bump as she posed with Angad and their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. ''New Home production coming soon... Waheguru Mehr kare @prasadnaaik'', wrote Angad. Neha Dhupia tied the knot with Angad Bedi in May 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony at a gurudwara in Delhi. She was three months pregnant when she got married. They welcomed Mehr on November 18, 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha will be next seen in A Thursday. She will essay the role of a pregnant cop. She even shared her look on Instagram previously and penned a note for all the expecting working women. “Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you for giving me all the support and believing in us. this one for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger (sic)”, Neha wrote then.

IMAGE:NEHADHUPIA/Facebook