Will Amitabh Bachchan Share Screen With Abhishek In R Balki's 'Ghoomer'? Read To Know

Earlier this month, Abhishek Bachchan reached Mahabaleshwar to kick-start the shooting of his upcoming movie, Ghoomer. Now. media reports suggest that Abhishek's father, Amitabh Bachchan, is also likely to feature in this R Balki directorial. Reportedly, the veteran star is roped in to play a cameo in movie.

A report by Pinkvilla suggested that Amitabh Bachchan is sure to make a special feature in the movie. Moreover, the cameo sequence will reportedly accentuate the script and is touted to be an integral part of the film. However, the details of his special appearance and plot remain unclear. An official confirmation about the same is yet awaited by the makers.

Previous instances when Abhishek & Amitabh Bachchan shared screen space

If the report is to be believed then this won't be the first time when the dynamic father-son duo will share screen space together. Previously, fans have seen the two teaming up for several projects including Paa, Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar and more. It was on the special occasion of his birthday, when Abhishek announced that the production of Ghoomer has finally hit the floors. On February 5, the star took to his social media to announce the same.

Sharing the picture of the film's clapper board, Abhishek confirmed that the shooting of the movie has already begun in full swing. The picture was seemingly clicked after the muhurat puja as the clapper board was placed beneath the photo of Lord Ganesha. Along with confirming the shooting of the movie, Abhishek also expressed his excitement about being a part of this R Balki's creation. While making the announcement, the actor articulated, "Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर (Ghoomer) Now spinning! (sic)" Take a look at the post below:

Speaking about the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was previously seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade.

Soon after, he featured in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas essaying the role of an insurance agent and a part-time hitman. Now, apart from Ghoomer, the star also has Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi in the pipeline.

(Image: @bachchan/Instagram)