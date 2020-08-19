Maharashtra Home Min stumped Amid Call To Resign Post SC's Sushant Case Order; Won't Speak

After Supreme Court pronounced the verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput case asking the Maharashtra Government and Mumbai Police to handover the probe to CBI, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that he will comment only after the order copy of the Supreme Court judgment is accessed by the Maharashtra Government. Republic TV has accessed the order.

When asked about the pressure by the opposition to resign due to the allegations that Maharashtra Government tried to influence the Mumbai Police investigation, the state Home Minister chose to repeat the rhetoric that he will wait for the order copy and only then break his silence.

This comes after the Maharashtra Government counsel sought liberty to challenge the transfer of investigation to CBI. The Supreme Court bluntly refused the argument saying it is a court-ordered CBI investigation now, giving no scope for the Maharashtra Government to challenge it.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father, further upholding the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI.

BJP has demanded the resignation of the state home minister following the Supreme Court's decision.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Kirit Soamiaya demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home MinisterAnil Deshmukh. Further, Kirit Somaiya called it unfortunate for Mumbai commissioner of police to have not registered an FIR in Sushant's death case for over 60 days. The BJP leader hailed SC's verdict and said that Sushant's family will get justice.

Ab to Thackeray Sarkar ki Dadagiri Khatam Hogi. Anil Deshmukh should resign in #SushantSingRajput case @BJP4Maharashtra @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/VRkyN5X0GD — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) August 19, 2020

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain claimed that the Maharashtra government is trying to destroy the evidence and threatening the witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Hussain alleged that the ruling Shiv Sena was acting as the ‘B team’ of its ally – Congress and tampering with the evidence in the mysterious death case of the Bollywood actor.

Meanwhile, the CBI team led by joint Director Manoj Shashidhar and investigating officer Gagandeep Gambhir is making preparations to arrive in Mumbai on Thursday, August 20 to carry forward the investigation without any delay. The team might be given CRPF protection considering the sensitivities of the high profile investigation and the parties involved in the case, sources told Republic.

