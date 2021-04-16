'Will Ease Pressure': Armaan Asks To Turn Large Venues Into Makeshift COVID Hospitals

As the country grapples with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic amid the surge in cases daily, singer Armaan Malik sent out a request to authorities. With the shortage of beds in hospitals, Armaan spoke about the casualties due to the lack of beds and immediate medical attention. He took to Twitter and penned his thoughts while suggesting the Maharashtra government to ‘convert large venues like Andheri Sports Complex & NSCI Dome etc into makeshift #COVID hospitals/medical areaS’ so that people can avail the facility and recover soon from the deadly virus.

Armaan Malik's plea to authorities in Mumbai

The Control singer also mentioned that makeshift hospitals will also help in lowering the burden and pressure on hospitals to cure the patient. “Thousands of people in Mumbai aren’t getting beds and the medical attention they urgently require. Can we not convert large venues like Andheri Sports Complex & NSCI Dome etc into makeshift #COVID hospitals/medical areas? This will ease the pressure on our hospitals too! @MyBMC,” he tweeted.

Thousands of people in Mumbai aren’t getting beds and the medical attention they urgently require. Can we not convert large venues like Andheri Sports Complex & NSCI Dome etc into makeshift #COVID hospitals/medical areas? This will ease the pressure on our hospitals too! @MyBMC — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 15, 2021

Apart from Armaan, in the wake of the alarming increase in numbers, a couple of days back veteran star Satish Kaushik had also expressed his concerns over a fewer number of hospitals for children in the city. . Amid the second wave of the virus, the senior actor spoke about how COVID is affecting the children at a rapid pace. He further requested the government to come up with more 'hospitals & beds' for children so that they can receive prompt treatment. The actor who recently emerged victoriously from the virus informed that there are only a few hospitals in the suburbs that are treating children, and insisted on setting up more so that it could prove beneficial for all.

This wave of Corona is affecting children a lot.there r Wadia & SRCC hospitals for them in SouthMumbai.Sadly not many hospitals in Suburbs.Humble request to hv more hospitals & beds fr children from Borivali to Juhu @OfficeofUT @rajeshtope11 @AslamShaikh_MLA @IqbalSinghChah2 — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 5, 2021

COVID in Maharashtra

On April 15, Maharashtra recorded 61,695 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 36,39,855. At present, there are 6,20,060 active cases in the State. With 53,335 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number recovered soared to 29,59,056. With Mumbai recording 8217 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state. So far, 2,30,36,652 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 36,39,855 persons are under home quarantine, 27,273 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centers.

(Image credit: Facebook/ PTI)