Remo D'Souza Vows To Help Background Dancers; Says 'Will Help As Many As I Can'

Choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza is trying best to help the society as much as possible. He recently came to the rescue of background dancers as even they are daily wage workers. He has urged his followers to help these workers, who are the part of an industry that apparently pays the maximum amount of tax to the government. Read more:

Remo D'Souza vows to help Bollywood dancers

Taking to his official social media handle, filmmaker Remo D'Souza posted a video, which featured several background dancers. These dancers, in the collage video, talked about how some of them are the sole bread earners in their family, some of them are immigrants and are living here on rent. They talked about the problems they are facing due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In the video, these dancers were seen moving at the beat with some of the most famous Bollywood actors.

ALSO READ | 'Phulwa' Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Mother & Friends

This video, posted by D'Souza, talks about how these background dancers are suffering and desperately need a helping hand. Remo D'Souza captioned this video saying, "I AM AND WILL ALWAYS BE A DANCER first, I have been through this earlier and I know what are they going through this tough time, we all ( the #indianfilmindustry ) need to come together to help them, I will do my best, I promise, to help as many as I can. I AM WITH YOU GUYS :) and remember you guys are strong, you are fighters, you are DANCERS :) love to each one of you. :) see you soon."

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Reveals How Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Affect The Entertainment Industry

ALSO READ | Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Took Time To Announce Relationship With Priyank Sharma

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.