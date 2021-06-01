Will Khushi Kapoor Make Her Debut In Tollywood Instead Of Bollywood?

Late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's second daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her on-screen debut. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with the movie Dhadak as Parthavi Singh Rathore, next to Ishaan Khatter. Since then, she went on to be a part of many movies over the years including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories, Angrezi Medium and more.

Is Khushi Kapoor going to make her debut in Tollywood?

According to a report by Sakshi Post, producer Dil Raju, who is good friends with Boney Kapoor, maybe launching Khushi Kapoor in one of his films. Recently, the producers Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor collaborated for the film Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan. The movie became one of the most successful South Indian films during the period of time when the theatres were allowed to open during the pandemic.

The official announcement about Khushi Kapoor's launch is yet to be announced. It is not yet confirmed whether she would be debuting in a Hindi movie or a Telugu movie. Reports suggest that if Khushi decides to debut in Tollywood, she would be working, most likely, with producer Dil Raju.

Meanwhile, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, is quite popular on Instagram. She is currently studying in New York City and recently made her social media handle public. Kapoor has a follower base of more than 446,000 followers on Instagram.

As for her older sister Janhvi Kapoor, she is set to feature in two movies this year. Jahnvi will be seen in Dostana 2, helmed by Collin D'Cunha. The movie will also feature Laksh Lalwani and Abhishek Banerjee. She will also cast in the lead role in Good Luck Jerry. The movie will be directed by Sidharth Sengupta and will be a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. In the movie, Janhvi plays the lead role of Jerry. She announced that the movie had completed shooting on March 20, 2021, by posting a series of images on her Instagram handle. Earlier this year, Janhvi Kapoor played the role of Roohi Arora and Afsana Bedi in the comedy horror film Roohi. She was featured next to actors Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in the movie.

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

