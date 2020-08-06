'Will CBI That'll Probe Sushant Case Also Be Quarantined?': Rajiv Pratap Rudy To Maha Govt

Expressing concerns over Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari being ‘forcefully quarantined' by the Mumbai police in order to hinder the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy asked if the Maharashtra government will treat the CBI officers who will probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case in the same manner.

“Now that the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the contentious case of Sushant’s death, will the Maharashtra government also hold the officers in hostage to prevent them from investigating the matter?” Rajiv Pratap Rudy told Republic TV on Thursday.

The BJP leader said that it is the constitutional right of an investigative officer to question any suspect, regardless of their position. He added that the Maharashtra government is violating the rights of Vinay Tiwari and other officers from the Bihar police force, by holding them ‘hostage’ even though the case has now been transferred to the CBI.

“This is not quarantine or isolation. It is a forceful action on the part of Maharashtra government, BMC, Mumbai police to prevent an officer from performing his official duties. A big constitutional question is being raised on the state government. This is a matter of grave concern,” the BJP leader said.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy also said that in its attempts to safeguard those behind Sushant Singh’s death, the Maharashtra government was ‘committing a crime’.

Bihar police team to return to Patna

Patna Inspector General of Police (IG) on Thursday said the police team from Patna which is in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is coming back to Bihar. Speaking to Republic TV, IG Sanjay Singh said after returning from Mumbai, the four-member team will officially handover the case to CBI, following which the central agency will register a separate case in Patna.

The Patna IG added that the Bihar Police has requested the BMC to release IPS Vinay Tiwari who was sent to Mumbai to lead the probe but was "forcibly quarantined", adding that the civic body is defying the Supreme Court's order. "Even our DGP has taken up the matter and condemned it. We are also discussing all the possible legal options so that he can be released," he said.

On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta announced in the Supreme Court that the Centre had agreed to the Bihar government's request for a CBI probe. At the time of publishing, the Bihar Police team has returned.

