'Will Make Shikara 2 For You': Vidhu Vinod Chopra Taunts Distraught Kashmiri Pandit Woman

A shocking video and incident has come to light wherein a Kashmiri Pandit woman who was left in tears after watching Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara', and was taunted by the filmmaker for her troubles.

The video appears to be a screening of the film about the Kashmiri Pandits exodus, with Vidhu Vinod Chopra also present. At the end of the film, as the team behind it steps forward to receive applause, a woman can be seen shouting about alleged inaccurate depiction within the film.

'You have not shown radicalisation, you've not shown genocide', she says, adding that as a Kashmiri Pandit, she disowns him.

After a point, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, seemingly not knowing how to react, seeks applause for her. There's a moment when it isn't clear whether his statement is in appreciation or not, but then its sarcastic nature comes out.

He goes on to taunt her, saying that he would make Shikara 2 especially for her, to which she laments his commercialization. The incident took place in Delhi.

