Will OTT Platforms & Content Now Come Under Censor Board CBFC? Here's The Answer

The government on Thursday said a 'code of ethics' and three-tier grievance redressal mechanism would be applicable for over-the-top (OTT) platforms and digital media. Seeking to establish a soft-touch regulatory framework for these entities, the government said OTT platforms (like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video) would have to self-classify the content into five age-based categories - U (Universal), U/A 7+ (years), U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A (Adult).

Briefing reporters, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said such platforms would be required to implement parental locks for content classified as U/A 13+ or higher, and reliable age-verification mechanisms for content classified as 'A'.

The publishers of online curated content will also have to prominently display the classification rating specific to each content or programme together with a content descriptor informing the user about the nature of the content, he added. This would help viewers assess the nature of content at the beginning of every programme, and make an informed decision, prior to watching the programme.

Will OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime & Hotstar have to come under CBFC censorship?

The answer to this, as per the I&B Minister's reply to a journalist's question, was that even on OTT platforms, TV programming content would come under the Programming code, and that films would not yet come under the CBFC, rather self-classification would be the way forward.

While answering media questions, Prakash Javadekar further clarified: "OTT platforms were repeatedly asked to form self-regulation rules, just like how TV has done in the past. But to no avail. Hence we decided to create an institutional mechanism for all media. There is a Censor board for films but nothing for OTT. For OTT, there should be self-classification of content -- 13+, 16+ and A categories. There has to be a mechanism of the parental lock. The ethics code of the Censor Board will remain common for everyone."

On being asked for a clarification on parental locks, Javadekar also provided more information on whether OTTs would come under some pre-existing code or censorship rules. He said, "I had asked for meetings twice with OTT platforms. After the first meeting, they didn’t come up with anything. Post the second meeting, and after waiting for six months, we decided to have an institutional mechanism. For films, we have CBFC, for TV we have programme code (BCCC), but we have nothing for the OTT. The same programme code (that is for TV) will be followed for OTT platforms. We are not bringing censorship to films on OTT. We are trusting the platforms to bring age-based classifications themselves."

3-tier system for OTT platform

1. Disclose the origin

2. Grievance redressal system

3. Self-regulation — Such a body will be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, a High Court or independent eminent person, and will not have more than six members. Such a body will have to register with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Centre releases guidelines & ethics code for OTT platforms, digital media & online news

OTT platforms brought under I&B Ministry

In November, the Government of India had published a gazette notification bringing online films, audio-visual programs and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on November 9 which has been signed by the President, the content made available by online providers such as Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, etc will also come under the ministry.

With this, the I&B Ministry was given the power to regulate policies related to news, audio, visual contents and films available on online platforms.

Centre to decide on guidelines for OTT platforms; I&B Min Javadekar highlights complaints

(With PTI inputs)

