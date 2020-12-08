Will Padmini Kolhapure’s Son Priyaank Sharma & Shaza Morani Opt For Court Marriage?

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, majority of the people have postponed their wedding plans or have gone low-key and intimate. Reports suggest that actor Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma and producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani are all set to tie the knot but have opted for a court marriage.

According to an entertainment portal, the two will apply for court marriage on December 9. The reports also suggest that the big wedding will take place in February 2021. The couple has yet not confirmed the news and an official statement is awaited.

Priyaank made his debut with Sab Kushal Mangal opposite Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Shukla. Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, Sab Kushal Mangal was presented by Nitin Manmohan's One Up Entertainment, Akshaye Khanna and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal and was produced by Prachi Nitin Manmohan.

Meanwhile, in April, Shaza had tested positive for COVID-19. As per reports, Shaza had returned from Australia before the city announced lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. She had then thanked her boyfriend for supporting her. “Thank you.., to my boyfriend. Though I don’t find that word enough to describe him. He is my breath of ocean-fresh air no matter what is happening in my life. My mood goes from 0 to 100 within a minute of seeing his handsome face on my phone screen," she wrote.

