Will Pankaj Tripathi And Nawazuddin Siddiqui Share Space Onscreen In Jyeshthoputro Remake?

Jyeshtoputro's director Kaushik Ganguly has expressed keen interest to bring two powerhouses Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui together on screen for the Hindi adaptation of the Bengali film Jyeshthoputro. The movie is a story about a superstar who visits his hometown on the eve of his father's demise. He meets his younger brother and a lot of back and forth ensues.

The movie is a family drama about two brothers and the discord between them. The original version saw Prosenjit Chatterjee and Ritwick Chakraborty in lead roles. They shared the screen together for the first time. If all goes well, and if Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui say yes, then the Hindi remake might just become the film where they share screen space for the first time.

According to Mid-day, Pankaj Tripathi did not give any confirmation but expressed his likeness to star in the film. He concluded by saying, "Let’s see what the future has in store." The movie is likely to go on floors in late 2021 or 2022. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is yet to be approached for the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next projects

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen for the first time in a music video Baarish Ki Jaye alongside Sunanda Sharma. The song is sung by B Praak. He recently began filming for his next film Jogira Sara Sara, a rom-com film opposite Neha Sharma. He was last seen in Serious Men and Raat Akeli Hai. Both films were released on Netflix. He will be also been in an ambitious Indian-American-Bangladeshi drama film No Land's Man.

Pankaj Tripathi's latest and upcoming projects

Pankaj Tripathi's latest appearance on screen was on Amazon Prime Video's Kaagaz in the role of a man who was declared dead on paper. The movie is based on real-life story of Lal Bihari. He was also seen in Gunjan Saxena, Angrezi Medium, Ludo. He rose to fame with Netflix's Sacred Games.

His upcoming projects include 83, the sports drama film about the 1983 Cricket World Cup, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra and Mumbai Saga, a crime thriller film with an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, among others. He will also appear in Akshay Kumar's next Bachchan Pandey.