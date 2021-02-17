'Will Quit Politics': Actor-turned-TMC MLA Chiranjeet Chakraborty Puts CM Mamata On Notice

Bengali filmstar-turned-politician Chiranjit Chakrabarti from Barasat on Wednesday revealed that he is all set to quit the Trinamool party. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Bangla, Chiranjit said, "If the party doesn't give me a ticket then I will go back to my old profession which is acting."

He also said that the party has asked him to "wait" when he told them his decision to part ways with them. "I am also getting old. If they keep me, I will continue. If they take me then I am here at least for 10 more years." He further said, "I am satisfied working with Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool. I am either Trinamool or apolitical. There is no question of me going to any other party."

The 66-year-old is best known for his action films of the nineties.

Chiranjit's announcement comes amid an ongoing exodus from the Trinamool. Ex-TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal's Midnapore College Ground in December. The rally also saw the induction of 23 new grassroots leaders into the saffron party. Nine leaders of the ruling TMC quit the party in a span of 48 hours last year. Numerous other leaders have quit as well, such as Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi who announced his exit on the floor of the Upper House.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dr Anirban Ganguly on Tuesday met Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee triggering speculations of the actor joining the saffron party ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader shared images of their meeting and said that he was delighted to meet "Bengal's cultural icon and pride."

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Mithun Chakraborty; star answers on WB CM face speculation

Anirban Ganguly said that he had a "very interesting and insightful conversation" with the actor and also presented him with a copy of his book 'Amit Shah and the March of BJP.' "We need to regain West Bengal's position as India's cultural hub and heart!" the BJP leader said. According to sources, both of them discussed the current political developments in the state. BJP is eyeing the induction of Bollywood stars, leaders said. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had met with Mithun Chakraborty a day earlier.

Was delighted to meet Bengal's cultural icon & pride, the evergreen Sh @prosenjitbumba. Had a very interesting & insightful conversation. Presented him with a copy of @AmitShah & the March of #BJP. We need to regain #WestBengal's position as India's cultural hub & heart! pic.twitter.com/nIEkCx2G87 — Dr. Anirban Ganguly (@anirbanganguly) February 16, 2021

Mukul Roy writes to HM Shah on plight of Bengal Para teachers; alleges demands 'unheard'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.