Will Ranbir Kapoor Replace Mahesh Babu In Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming 3D Epic ‘Ramayana’?

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana has been in the news for multiple reasons, one of them being its casting. There were reports going around recently that Mahesh Babu and Hrithik Roshan would take on the lead roles in the film as Ram and Ravana respectively. However, the much-loved Ranbir Kapoor has now been approached to take on the role of Lord Ram.

Mahesh Babu turns down to act in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Mahesh Babu has earlier turned down the offer to play a role in Ramayana. He did so in favor of his upcoming SS Rajamouli film. According to reports published by Koimoi, director Nitesh Tiwari offered the 3D epic Ramayana to Ranbir Kapoor. The report states that Tiwari approached Kapoor to take on the role of Ram opposite Hrithik Roshan’s Ravana. The actor has reportedly shown interest in the role and is contemplating taking it on. Kapoor is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic-comedy with Shraddha Kapoor, which is yet to be titled.

Koimoi also reported that a source close to the production of Tiwari’s next film mentioned that the director believes Ranbir Kapoor ‘perfectly fits’ the role of Ram. They said, “Nitesh Tiwari is looking for the best-in-class actor who can completely devote himself to the character of Ram, and he believes Ranbir Kapoor perfectly fits the bill as he has that charming presence Nitesh is specifically seeking for in an actor. Ranbir is thrilled about this offer and will take a call after the full narration. He hasn’t given his nod yet, however, it’s very likely that he would okay the project.”

The three-part Ramayana project is set to go on floors next year. Koimoi reported that Tiwari, along with Ravi Udyawar and screenplay writer Sridhar Raghavan plan on presenting the film on a ‘never-attempted-before scale’. The report also mentioned that there is heaps of research that is going into the film, as it must make Indians proud. The budget for the film is reportedly 700 Crores and the makers plan to give the audience a spectacular cinematic experience.

Some of the latest reports mention that the pre-production of Ramayana has already begun. Over 200 artists are reportedly working on the film from across the world to make it a success. Casting for the upcoming film is still underway and the film is expected to be officially announced by Diwali 2020.

