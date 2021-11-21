Will Ranveer Singh Be Next Nagraj In Ekta Kapoor's Serial ‘Naagin’? Watch

Ekta Kapoor is all set for her appearance on Ranveer Singh's debut television show, The Big Picture. In a promo clip released by Kapoor, Ranveer Singh can be seen auditioning for her Colors TV show, Naagin. The show spans six seasons and follows shape-shifting serpents. The show sees Mouni Roy take on a lead role, and she will also appear on the upcoming episode of the quiz show.

Ranveer Singh auditions for Naagin on The Big Picture

Ranveer Singh was seen auditioning for his role in Naagin in the most recent promo video of The Big Picture. The clip began with the actor saying, "Madam aayi hai, toh Nagraj ka audition de hi deta hoon main" (Now that madam is here, I might as well give my audition for Nagraj.) The actor then wore a snake crown and danced as Mouni played the flute and joined in on his performance. After his performance, Ekta Kapoor said, "Iske baad Naagin ke zaroorat nahin padti, Nagraj ke saath kaam karungi". (After this I don't need Naagin anymore, I will work with Nagraj.)

Watch the video here

In another promo uploaded by Colors TV, Ekta Kapoor can be seen confessing that she has a crush on Ranveer Singh through an old video. The actor seems flattered and the duo shakes a leg together. Ekta Kapoor then admits, "I don't think I have ever done this and I would only do it for this man," Kapoor said she pointed in Ranveer's direction.

The Big Picture recently welcomed Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi to the show as they promoted their latest film Bunty Aur Babli 2. In a promo video released, Ranveer Singh was seen recreating a popular scene of Rani Mukherji's film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He said, "I love you," with a twist, "Ek mard ka sar sirf teen auraton ke saamne jhukta hai, ek maa ke saamne, ek durga ma ke saamne aur ek maalkin ke saamne (A man's head is only bowed in front of these women — A mother, Goddess Durga, and a lady boss)." Singh jokingly referred to Rani as his boss as she is the wife of Aditya Chopra, Chairman of Yash Raj Films.

(Image: Instagram/@ektakapoor)