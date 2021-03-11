Will Roohi Release On Netflix? Will The Horror Comedy Have A Digital Release, And When?

Horror-comedy Roohi has a theatrical release lined up. There are high expectations from this film to revive the box office that remained shut during the entirety of 2020. But since the virus still exists with no information on when everything becomes normal, people are thinking twice before visiting theatres. The audience wants to know when the movie will get a digital release or whether it will get a digital release at all. Will Roohi release on Netflix? Let's find out.

Will Roohi release on Netflix?

Straying from the quintessential Friday release, Roohi released today March 11 around India and selective countries abroad theatrically. With the widely acclaimed Stree guarding this movie's frontiers, it is safe to say that the movie may do well in the theatres despite the COVID-19 scare. As for its OTT release, according to Streaming Due, Roohi's distribution rights have been bought by Netflix and Jio Studios, which means that the movie will release on both these platforms after its run in theatres ends.

There have been speculations on the possible dates of the OTT release. Since the movie has just begun its march in theatres, netizens are assuming that it may come to Netflix by the end of April. Apart from Roohi, Thalapathy Vijay's Master was also one to get a theatrical release after which it went onto join Amazon Prime Video. The movie ran for 18 days only before getting picked up by Prime. If this is the direction in which movie releases will go henceforth, expect Roohi to release by the end of March itself.

Roohi, previously named Rooh Afza, is a horror-comedy tale about two small-town boys Bhaura (Rajkumar Rao) and Kattanni (Varun Sharma) who, one day, find themselves getting stuck with Roohi in a forest. Bhaura falls in love with Roohi at first sight but as they live together, finds out that she has a split personality, with her other persona coming out as Afza. Alternatively, Kattanni, who has no interest in Roohi, starts getting attracted to Afza instead. The movie attempts to untangle a weird love triangle while also banking hard on comedy.

Watch the trailer of Roohi here: