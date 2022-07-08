Will Samantha Join Vicky Kaushal In 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'? Here's What We Know

After the smashing success of The Family Man 2, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on the receiving end of appreciation, making her most popular debut in the Bollywood industry. With a plethora of filmmakers expressing their desire to work with the star, it seems that the actor is already in talks with some for upcoming projects.

After several media reports suggesting the actor’s big-screen debut with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer next, Samantha, as per Pinkvilla, is in talks with director Aditya Dhar for his ambitious film, The Immortal Ashwatthama. The director has been quite keen for a long time to don the director's hat for the much-anticipated project, which got shelved due to the big budget.

A source close to the development told the leading entertainment portal that the Uri: The Surgical Strike director has been working on to fine-tune the script of The Immortal Ashwatthama for a while now and is all gearing up to take it on floors in 2023. The source further added that the casting is underway, and the filmmaker has finally aligned his vision with the financials that his studio partner has approved.

Following this, the source spilt the beans that Aditya is in advanced talks with Samantha to play the female lead. "Samantha has liked the work of Aditya, however, the talks are still in a very advanced stage," added the source. If things materialise, the actor will be paired alongside Vicky Kaushal in the film and it would be an action-packed role for her.

"Vicky is presently in the prep mode for the Sam Manekshaw biopic. He is all geared up to play the war hero in this Meghna Gulzar directorial. His next 6 to 8 months will be invested in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic, post which he is expected to do a quickie (certainly a comedy) and then move on to The Immortal Ashwatthama if all the financials and logistics fall in place," the source added.

Earlier, the makers had announced in October 2020 that the film will go on floors in April 2021. But in August, media reports emerged stating that the film has been shelved due to budget constraints. Later producer Ronnie Screwvala in a statement said that the film's shoot has been put on hold for another six to nine months. The Immortal Ashwatthama is being planned as a trilogy that will be set in modern times.

