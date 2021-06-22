'Will Stop Reviewing': KRK Asks Top Stars To Save Bollywood By Acting In His Film

Actor-turned-critic Kamaal R. Khan recently took to Twitter and penned a series of posts while appealing to prominent Bollywood stars to act in his films. He made a special request to stars like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and more to "save entire Bollywood" by agreeing to star in his film. He promised to stop reviewing films the day he directs or produces one.

KRK urges Bollywood stars to feature in his directed or produced films

In a series of posts, KRK tagged a number of top Bollywood stars and confessed that he "genuinely" wants to stop reviewing films and he will — on the day when he will launch his "film as a producer or director". Hence, he urged them to star in the films. He said that no "threats or even legal action" could stop him from reviewing films but the fraternity can stop him by accepting him "#TheNo1Critic in the world #TheBrandKRK!".

KRK asked Bollywood stars to take one for the team. "If one of you can't do my film to save entire Bollywd from my reviews then it’s clear that you ppl don't love Bollywood. Fir Aap Chahte Ho Ki main review Deta Rahun Aur Aap Maze Lete Raho (That means you want me to keep reviewing so you can keep enjoying)," he wrote and tagged several stars.

Meanwhile, KRK has been embroiled in numerous controversies over the past year. Numerous celebrities have issued legal notices to him dragged him to court, some over his alleged "reviews" of films. Scam 1992 actor Nikhil Dwivedi had approached the Bombay High Court in March over KRK's "slanderous" comments. This was in reference to two "reviews" uploaded by him. Coolie No 1 producer Vashu Bhagnani also filed a Rs 1 crore defamation suit against KRK last month and termed his statements as "slanderous", "distasteful" and "patently false allegations".

IMAGE: KAMAALRKHAN/TWITTER/VARUNDVN/AYUSHMANNKHURRANA/Instagram/PTI

