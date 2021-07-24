Wishes Pour In From Bollywood As Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver In Tokyo Olympics 2020

Opening the tally for India, 26-year-old weightlifter Mirabai Chanu brought home a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday, July 24. The athlete received an outpour of love and support from the netizens after achieving a historic feat at the sporting event. Among the netizens, Bollywood celebrities also came forward with their congratulatory wishes on social media.

Bollywood wishes Mirabai Chanu

Becoming the first Indian weightlifter to bag a silver medal at the Olympics, Mirabai Chanu finished second in the 49kg event by lifting 84kg weight. Celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and many more took to their social media to cheer for the young athlete. Along with hearty congratulatory wishes, the actors penned personal notes about how proud they were of her feat at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Big Bull actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram story to share a snap of the Olympic medallist and wrote, 'Congratulations Mirabai Channu on bringing a silver medal is weightlifting and giving us a strong start'. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter to wish the athlete writing, 'Congratulations #mirabai & thank you for making India proud. #Olympics #silver - Jai Hind #MirabaiChanu'. Take a look at other Bollywood celebrities sending their congratulatory wishes to the athlete.

Mirabai Channu on winning Silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

The athlete took to her Instagram to pen down a message for her fans following her historic feat at the sporting event. With the caption, 'I am really happy on winning a silver medal in #Tokyo2020 for my country', Mirabai shared a note on the post. In the note, the young athlete dedicated her win to her family, coach and team and the netizens for sending their love and support. Take a look at her post here.

