With Akshay Kumar, 45 Crew Members Of Upcoming Film 'Ram Setu' Also Contract COVID-19

In a dangerous spread, especially across Maharashtra, COVID-19 is also attacking the celebrities of the film industry. Numerous stars of the film industry have been diagnosed with the virus in the past few days, and the latest was Akshay Kumar. However , the actor was not the only one to test positive, as 45 persons working on his film Ram Setu too tested positive.

Akshay Kumar’s film crew tests COVID

In the latest development, 45 junior artists working on the movie Ram Setu have also tested positive. This was after 100 members of the crew decided to get themselves tested in the wake of Akshay Kumar’s diagnosis, out of which tests of 45 persons turned out to be positive.

Akshay had announced on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Mission Mangal star stated that on advice of the doctors, he had decided to go through home quarantine. On Sunday, he shared that he had decided to get hospitalised as a precautionary measure. Akshay conveyed his gratitude to his well-wishers, as he was feeling better.

Ram Setu had kicked off in a grand manner last month, with the cast, Akshay, along with his leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, attending the Muhurat event in Ayodhya. Akshay had also met Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Aditynath during the interaction.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has announced a weekdown lockdown, along with the night curfew, imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC during the day and closure of gyms, restaurants and other establishments after 57,074 persons tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Meanwhile, after controlling COVID-19 cases towards the end of last year and start of this 2021, India is witnessing a massive spike. India recorded over lakh cases in the span of 24 hours for the first time since the onset of the pandemic on Monday.