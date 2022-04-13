Last Updated:

With Alia-Ranbir's Wedding On The Cards, Other Bollywood Celebs Who Married Their Crush

Ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, take a look at other Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor, who married their crush.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor
1/6
Image: Instagram/ @anikskapoor

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's romance is surely a fairytale. The Ram Lakhan star reportedly fell in love with Sunita the moment he heard her voice and was reassured once he finally met her. 

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal
2/6
Image: Instagram/ @varundvn

Childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also have an interesting love story. The actor faced several rejections from his school crush Natasha before the latter finally reciprocated. 

​Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap
3/6
Image: Instagram/ @ayushmannk

Ayushmann & Tahira started out as friends who attended physics tuition together. They opened up about their liking for each other after a very long time, with their nuptials happening in 2011. 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
4/6
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif

Vicky Kaushal's crush on Katrina Kaif was revealed on a popular talk show, post which the duo sparked romance rumours. They finally got hitched in December last year. 

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar
5/6
Image: Instagram/ @desiclassybrides

Veterans Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married despite an age gap of 22 years. They tied the knot in the year 1966. 

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
6/6
Image: Instagram/Bachchan

According to reports, Jaya Bachchan fell in love with Amitabh Bachchan soon after they were introduced on the sets of the film 'Guddi'. Their romance culminated in marriage in the year 1973.

