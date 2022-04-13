With Alia-Ranbir's Wedding On The Cards, Other Bollywood Celebs Who Married Their Crush

Last Updated: 13th April, 2022 14:43 IST

According to reports, Jaya Bachchan fell in love with Amitabh Bachchan soon after they were introduced on the sets of the film 'Guddi'. Their romance culminated in marriage in the year 1973.

Veterans Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married despite an age gap of 22 years. They tied the knot in the year 1966.

Vicky Kaushal's crush on Katrina Kaif was revealed on a popular talk show, post which the duo sparked romance rumours. They finally got hitched in December last year.

Ayushmann & Tahira started out as friends who attended physics tuition together. They opened up about their liking for each other after a very long time, with their nuptials happening in 2011.

Childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also have an interesting love story. The actor faced several rejections from his school crush Natasha before the latter finally reciprocated.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's romance is surely a fairytale. The Ram Lakhan star reportedly fell in love with Sunita the moment he heard her voice and was reassured once he finally met her.

